Music Video: Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises)

From a humble beginning and a burning desire to sing, Sophie Akoto has purged herself through the mill of her music career.

The London based musician believes the good Lord has been extremely faithful and grateful to her through the help of Elijah Records who saw the worth of her potential and decided to invest in her music career.

Her first repertoire “Ayeyie” literally means “praises”.

Sophie believes that God has done so much in her life and as Exodus 15:2 say: “The LORD is my strong defender; he is the one who has saved me. He is my God, and I will praise him, my father’s God, and I will sing about his greatness.”

Watch the full video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.