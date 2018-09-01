Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music Video: Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises)


Music Video Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises)

The London based musician believes the good Lord has been extremely faithful and grateful to her through the help of Elijah Records who saw the worth of her potential and decided to invest in her music career.

  • Published:
Sophie Akoto play

Sophie Akoto

From a humble beginning and a burning desire to sing, Sophie Akoto has purged herself through the mill of her music career.

The London based musician believes the good Lord has been extremely faithful and grateful to her through the help of Elijah Records who saw the worth of her potential and decided to invest in her music career.

Her first repertoire “Ayeyie” literally means “praises”.

Sophie believes that God has done so much in her life and as Exodus 15:2 say: “The LORD is my strong defender; he is the one who has saved me. He is my God, and I will praise him, my father’s God, and I will sing about his greatness.”

Watch the full video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Pulse List: 6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend Pulse List 6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend
Song Review: Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’ Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’
WATCH: From football to music, Bas D Ras drops debut video for “Money” featuring Cabum WATCH From football to music, Bas D Ras drops debut video for “Money” featuring Cabum
New Music: Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel) New Music Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
2018 Afrima: Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others nominated; see full list of nominees 2018 Afrima Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others nominated; see full list of nominees
Music Video: Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi Music Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi

Recommended Videos

Joe Mettle: My everything official video Joe Mettle My everything official video
Music Video: Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel) Music Video Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
Video: Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi



Top Articles

1 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
2 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
3 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
4 2018 Reggae Sumfest Stonebwoy makes history in Jamaica (Photos)bullet
5 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
6 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
7 Music Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
8 King Promise - Abenabullet
9 Watch Sarkodie drops new music video featuring wedding...bullet
10 EoM Top 10 Stonebwoy songs of 2017bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
2 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
3 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
4 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
5 Video Wiyaala - When The Lord Get Us Readybullet
6 Music Video Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gangbullet
7 Joe Mettle My everything official videobullet
8 Video Sarkodie - Can't Let You Go feat. King Promisebullet
9 Music Video Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by...bullet
10 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet

Music

Wiyaala
Music Video Wiyaala - When The Lord Get Us Ready
High Grade Boss Samini rubbishes claims his career has dipped
Photos Davido registers for National Service in Lagos
Stream Phrame finally drops debut album “Brenya”