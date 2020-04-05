Produced by Kenxshin and Uche B, the RnB tune ‘All Day’ sets the tone about a girl Kwabsmah loves and wishes to spend his whole day with. He dreams of traveling far and wide to see this remarkable girl just so they have some mad fun and of course, cap it off with loads of cuddling till the sun is up again.

After two months of touring schools and repping concerts all over Ghana’s capital, ‘All Day’ is set to soothe fans and audiophiles alike. We’re in unpleasant times and Kwabsmah wants to help audiophiles find calm within their minds and souls as everyone prepares themselves for what comes next.

Stay indoors and listen to Kwabsmah’s ‘All Day’ here:

https://smarturl.it/Kwabsmah-AllDay

Watch the music video on YouTube here: