My late lawyer wouldn’t have endorsed diss song to Yvonne Nelson – Sarkodie

In the book, she narrated how she got pregnant for the rapper, disclosing that he asked her to abort the baby because he wasn’t ready.

Responding to this in a diss song titled ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie seemingly slut-shamed the actress, describing her as a street girl.

Speaking openly for the first time on the Way Up Show with Yee Show in the U.S, Sarkodie said his late lawyer wouldn’t have endorsed his actions.

“In the heat of the moment, the person that I didn’t hear from which normally she would have been the first person to hit me is my lawyer,” the rapper said.

“Early morning I was trying to tease her and I said, ‘Mama Cee, so don’t you care about what is happening because you would hit me up and say what are we doing but sad news is that she was dead at the same time’.”

Sarkodie also revealed that his management team were not aware of his diss song to actress Yvonne Nelson.

According to the award-winning musician, he had to sneak into the studio to record the song ‘Try Me’ on the blind side of his team.