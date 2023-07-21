ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

My late lawyer wouldn’t have endorsed diss song to Yvonne Nelson – Sarkodie

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie says his late lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo, would not have endorsed his controversial response to Yvonne Nelson.

My late lawyer wouldn’t have endorsed diss song to Yvonne Nelson – Sarkodie
My late lawyer wouldn’t have endorsed diss song to Yvonne Nelson – Sarkodie

Sarkodie came under the spotlight when he responded to Yvonne Nelson’s damning revelations in her book – I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Recommended articles

In the book, she narrated how she got pregnant for the rapper, disclosing that he asked her to abort the baby because he wasn’t ready.

Responding to this in a diss song titled ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie seemingly slut-shamed the actress, describing her as a street girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking openly for the first time on the Way Up Show with Yee Show in the U.S, Sarkodie said his late lawyer wouldn’t have endorsed his actions.

“In the heat of the moment, the person that I didn’t hear from which normally she would have been the first person to hit me is my lawyer,” the rapper said.

“Early morning I was trying to tease her and I said, ‘Mama Cee, so don’t you care about what is happening because you would hit me up and say what are we doing but sad news is that she was dead at the same time’.”

Sarkodie and his beautiful wife, Tracy are taking some “time off in Mykonos
Sarkodie and his beautiful wife, Tracy are taking some “time off” in Mykonos Sarkodie and his beautiful wife, Tracy are taking some “time off” in Mykonos Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie also revealed that his management team were not aware of his diss song to actress Yvonne Nelson.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the award-winning musician, he had to sneak into the studio to record the song ‘Try Me’ on the blind side of his team.

He noted that he did that because he wanted to express himself without anyone interfering.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mr Eazi, business visionary and international nomad set to release his long-awaited, decade-in-the-making debut solo album on Oct. 27, 2023.

Mr Eazi drops long-awaited debut solo album on October 27

stonebwoy-Boomplay Music

Stonebwoy surpasses 100M Streams on Boomplay, receives gold club plaque

Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson to perform at UN’s Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Awards

Vudumane calls Davido on ‘Somebody’

Vudumane 'recruits' Davido, Selasi on newly released EP 'Identity'