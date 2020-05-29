Sarkodie posted a video of his daughter Titi spitting some rap verses on a beat with the caption ‘Current situation’ and a shaking my head emoji.

Twitter folks instantly fell in love with Titi talents showing how impressive she was with their tweets. As the music world has been, people started comparing the young girl to established musicians saying she was better.

Krymi joined the trolls tweeting:

“Titi can ride a beat better than your favourite rapper”

This did not go down well with fans of other rappers who jumped on the tweet blowing his mentions asking Krymi to take the same energy to promote his career.

Here are reactions to Krymi’s tweet on Titi being a better rapper than your favourite rapper.