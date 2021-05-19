Appietus crowns Obrafour and Okomfour Kwadee as Ghana’s all-time best rappers

He made this claim during an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program with host, Hammer Nti.

He said that the lyrical content and ability to drive home messages by the two legends make it difficult for him to decide on who to be crowned the best rapper in Ghana.

“Hammer, this will be a difficult one,” he stated. “As for word for word, in terms of style and uniqueness without copying anyone, if you are talking to me as a producer for the best rapper [in Ghana] as authentic and original, I will say it is between Obrafour and Okomfour Kwadee.”

When quizzed about Sarkodie’s abilities, he noted that he is faster in his flow but content-wise, Obrafour and Kwadee are in a comfortable lead.

“Yes, Sarkodie is good. He has style and some content but when we talk about Obrafour or Kwadee, the content in their songs is not easy and their messages are very loaded.”

He continued that there will be nobody like Okomfour Kwadee in the music industry.