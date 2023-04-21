Obrafour’s suit against Drake could shape copyright issues in Ghana - Van Calebs

Reacting to the story via his social media pages, Van Caleb’s described it as a “landmark” case that could shape copyright issues in the country.

Van Calebs bemoaned what he perceives to be consistent stealing of people’s works without due recourse to laid procedures.

He noted that even in the event production field, people’s event ideas which they spend months to come up are usually picked by others.

He noted further these things even manifest in the movie and sports administration industry.

Van Calebs is confident that regardless of the outcome of the Obrafour-Drake case, people will learn to appreciate the works of others.

He reckons the case will be watershed moment in the Ghanaian creative sector, particularly on how issues of copyrighting are deal with.

“I’m really happy my good friend Obrafour has taken this bold step. As an event organizer and cultural dance instructor, I’ve had my concepts and ideas stolen by people.