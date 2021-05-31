Said Mrs Kabuki Owusu Atakorah, Category Manager of Perk Biscuits, “As a youth-oriented brand, we have decided to engage with this segment of our consumer group and offer them an exciting opportunity to unearth their creativity and talents and in doing so, reward their efforts with attractive cash prizes and amazing gift items. This exciting competition is open to all legal residents and or Ghanaians aged 18 and above.”

“This campaign is built on Perk Biscuit’s brand positioning as a ‘Mood Uplifter’ – that will bring a lot of energy and vitality to millions of Ghanaians and offer our target audience an opportunity to have some fun, showcase their musical skills and win some amazing prizes,” Mrs. Atakorah added.

The Perk Rising Star challenge is currently running on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with all entries expected to tag the Perk Biscuits page and use the official hashtag #Perkrisingstar to qualify.

To participate in the ‘Perk Rising Star Challenge’, consumers are required to download any of the four optional rhythmic beats using the link https://bit.ly/3ou3rQA and sing along for a maximum of one minute using their lyrics or the Perk song lyrics. They then must video record their performance for a maximum of one minute, using a packet of Perk biscuit as their microphone.

Participants must then upload their video clips to either their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages and include/use their lyrics as their post’s caption (in any language of their choice) and tag their entry to the Perk Biscuit official page by using the hashtag #Perkrisingstar.