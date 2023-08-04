Reggae dancehall artiste Samini Dagaati and fellow industry mate Kokoveli recently bagged a degree from the Greenhill Campus, GIMPA having many applauds and celebrating their new achievement.
Philipa Baafi inducted into medical fraternity as a Physician Assistant
It is been a season of congratulations and well-wishes as persons of various profiles in the industry clock incredible milestones.
Still chalking great success, gospel musician Philipa Baafi just got inducted into the medical fraternity as a Physician Assistant by the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana.
Good wishes pour in for the incredible success chalked by the gospel minister, many have said it is never too late to rewrite new dreams and it can always get better seeing these great personalities inspiring and motivating the younger folks through their works and achievements.
Philipa Baafi is a renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, She came out with her maiden album, Nyame Honhon Sane, in 1999 and has since been one of the most celebrated gospel musicians in the country.
