Photos: Laryea Kingston jams with Shatta Wale in massive street concert

Despite a torrid time in the music front recently, the enigmatic star pulled a mammoth crowd at his ‘Teshie We Dey’ concert in Accra yesterday.
Ghana’s Dancehall King, Shatta Wale’s ability to pull a massive crowd to his concerts hasn’t waned a bit.
Shatta was joined on stage by former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston to the delight of the fans present. Laryea is a Teshie native and a known fan of the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker.
The event which was organized to climax the Teshie Homowo festival attracted lots of people from neighboring towns.
Shatta Wale and Laryea Kingston performed some of his hit songs together.
