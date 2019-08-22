Named “Riddim of the GODS”, the Riddim compilation project cuts across afrobeats, reggae/dancehall and rap circles.

“Riddim of the GODS” project is pieces into 5 parts; the first part featuring the finest Ghanaian Rappers in a water-tight lyrical encounter on separate songs, then another features reggae/dancehall Heavyweights with and another also featuring the finest afrobeats talents.

Another set of two classified as “Champions League” hosts crême-de-la-crême of Ghana’s frontliners as well as a good placement for Ghana’s female singers dubbed “Diva’s Edition”.

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Strongman, Samini, Teephlow, Adina, Feli Nuna, Jah Amber, Sista Afia, Jah Lead, Prince Bright, Edem, Eshun, Eno Barony, Kurl Songx, Epixode, Jupitar, among others have been listed.

“Riddim of the GODS” was officially launched at a press briefing at Carbon Nite Club in Accra on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with a good attendance of the media and some corporate faces.

JMJ, both Joshua Raphaelson says, “the project was recorded over a one-year period with more than 30 artistes recorded. Focus is on Ghanaian musicians as this year also highlights the ‘Year Of Return’ activities and it also marks exactly 10 years I produced my first Riddim project with the inspiration of Elorm Beenie who played a major role in that and is one of the lead faces working on this project with me as well as my Business Manager, Henry Adjei.”

Producer JMJ however cried how challenging it was to get corporate sponsorship for this project as it was the first of its kind to happen so companies approached were quite lukewarm until Joy Industries Limited came on board and pushed for the launch of the project as well as Digicraft Ghana.

With promotions, Elorm Beenie, the PR Head for the project says, “promotional activity starts extensively from Monday, August 26, 2019 with successive releases of respective songs from the project. Focus goes first to the Rappers so fans and the media should be on the lookout. The entire project will be listed on all major global and local music stores too for purchase.”

History holds it that JMJ produced the first Riddim Album in Ghana in 2009 called “Trigger Riddim” which was very loud; it featured Samini, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Ghetto KB, Iwan, Lingua Kat, Jah Amber, just to name a few.

It was after this first Riddim Album that encouraged other Ghanaian producers to also step forward and produce more riddims too.

“Xtra Large Riddim” and “Missile Riddim” are also some of the previous Riddim albums produced by JMJ.

He has been active on the scene for over 15 years recording and signing artistes under his belt too.

He produced works for multiple award-winning albums and singles by Samini, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Obrafour, 4x4, Demarco, Kaakie, Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay, just to list a few.