Quiz: This is your favourite Ghanaian music album in the last decade
This quiz is structured such that your honesty can predict your favourite Ghanaian music album in the last decade.
What’s your hobby?
You favourite Ghanaian TV series of all time
Cow & Chicken
Taxi Driver
Efie Wura
Living with Trisha
Home Sweet Home
Afia Schwarzenegger
Jamestown Fisherman
Your favourite Hollywood series
Ghanaian actress you are crushing on
Your favourite English Premier League club
Chelsea FC
Arsenal FC
Manchester United FC
Liverpool FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Manchester City FC
Everton FC
Your favourite Ghanaian President in the 4th Republic
