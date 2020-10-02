  1. Entertainment
Quiz: This is your favourite Ghanaian music album in the last decade

David Mawuli
This quiz is structured such that your honesty can predict your favourite Ghanaian music album in the last decade.

What’s your hobby?

Playing game
Swimming
Cycling
Football
Reading
Watching movies
Playing musical instrument

Choose your favourite sport

Football
Draughts
Horse racing
Car racing
Boxing
Wrestling
Running

You favourite Ghanaian TV series of all time

Cow & Chicken
Taxi Driver
Efie Wura
Living with Trisha
Home Sweet Home
Afia Schwarzenegger
Jamestown Fisherman

Your favourite Hollywood series

Power
Game of Thrones
Kyle XY
The Vampire Diaries
Money Heist
Prison Break
Breaking Bad

Ghanaian actress you are crushing on

Nana Ama McBrown
Emelia Brobbey
Jackie Appiah
Nadia Buari
Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne Nelson
Roselyn Ngissah

Your favourite English Premier League club

Chelsea FC
Arsenal FC
Manchester United FC
Liverpool FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Manchester City FC
Everton FC

Your favourite Ghanaian President in the 4th Republic

JJ Rawlings
J.A Kufuor
J.E.A Mills
J.D Mahama
Nana Akufo-Addo
Your score: “Da Revolution 2” by R2Bees
You refuse to be broke. It seems you love songs like "Walaahi", "Bayla Trap", "Slow Down", "Ajeei" and "Odo" from this classic album.
Your score: “Dagaati” by Samini
You are the real GEE! You are definitely a High Grader.
Your score: “Mary” by Sarkodie
We have a strong feeling that you live in Tema -- and you are also a strong SarkNative. If that is not the case, then you should listen to Sarkodie more often because your choices show you love his music style.
Your score: “Epistles of Mama” by Stonebwoy
Without second thoughts, we can conclude that you replayed "EOM" in its early release month for over 100 times.
Your score: “After the Storm” by Shatta Wale
For life is for life, and this is who you are. You have a strong taste for dancehall music, and seem to be a fan of Shatta Wale.
Your score: “God of Miracles” by Joe Mettle
Aye! Worship and praises leader nie!! We are not surprised by your choices because it looks as if you are inclined to gospel music. You might have come across this album from Joe Mettle if that is the case.
Your score: “Nowhere Cool” by M.anifest
Looks like you have a good taste in music -- and hip-hop in general. Also, you are a Manifan, and we guess your favourite track on the album is "Time No Dey".
Source: Pulse Ghana
David Mawuli
