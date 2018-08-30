Samini rubbishes claims his career has dipped

news

Reggae and dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, popularly known as Samini, has rubbished claims that his musical career is on a downward spiral.

The “My Own” hit maker said he is still as effective in the music industry as he used to be in the past.

Speaking on Joy FM’s “Behind The Fame” show, he explained that he took a short break from music in order to concentrate on other businesses.

This, he said, is the reason why he has not released any latest songs, adding that it wasn’t because his career is dipping.

“I was doing other things so my concentration shifted. My focus did not shift because I was broke, I had a different focus at the time,” he told host Lexis Bill.

Samini’s “My Own” hit track won in the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The High Grade Family CEO has now set his sight on releasing a reggae-filled album in December along with the Saminifest.