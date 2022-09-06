Sarkodie announces release date for his 8th studio album ‘JAMZ’

The album titled ‘JAMZ’ is expected to hit streaming platforms on November 11, 2022.

The thriller narrated Sarkodie’s music and life journey from a modest beginning in Ghana to international stardom.

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to rap, fell in love with this art form as a youth. Growing up in Tema gave me a lot to talk about. I always had an idea of the kind of career wanted so I had to stay true to myself,”

“My second album is already 10 years and I am on my 8th album, still doing it my way. It takes a lot to stay motivated, but you can’t be in a rush to skip the process, you still have to deal with everything that comes with it” he said.

According to the ‘Coachella’ hitmaker, the album is inspired by how he feels adding that “these collections of songs are like your favourite playlist now let’s have fun.”