RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarkodie announces release date for his 8th studio album ‘JAMZ’

Selorm Tali

Ghana’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie is set to treat his fans with great music with the release of his 8th studio album.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

The rapper whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo shared a thriller announcing his next studio album on his social media platforms on Monday, September 05, 2022.

Recommended articles

The album titled ‘JAMZ’ is expected to hit streaming platforms on November 11, 2022.

The thriller narrated Sarkodie’s music and life journey from a modest beginning in Ghana to international stardom.

As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to rap, fell in love with this art form as a youth. Growing up in Tema gave me a lot to talk about. I always had an idea of the kind of career wanted so I had to stay true to myself,

My second album is already 10 years and I am on my 8th album, still doing it my way. It takes a lot to stay motivated, but you can’t be in a rush to skip the process, you still have to deal with everything that comes with it” he said.

According to the ‘Coachella’ hitmaker, the album is inspired by how he feels adding that “these collections of songs are like your favourite playlist now let’s have fun.”

This announcement comes a year after he released his last album ‘No Pressure’, which had popular songs such as ‘Non-Living Thing’, featuring Nigerian Afropop artist, Oxlade, ‘Coachella’, featuring Tema-based rapper, Kwesi Arthur and the likes.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty curses critics talking about how she flaunts her body (WATCH)

Camidoh

It's shallow to criticize me for sounding Nigerian; they also borrow our terms - Camidoh

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay to drop first EP after surviving heartbreak, titles it 'Enigma'

Kwaps and King Promise

Kwaps confirms King Promise's World Tour is set to commence in New York; see dates