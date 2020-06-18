The rappers after their much talked about rap beef in 2016, have smoked the lyrical peace pipe in 2018 when King Sark showed up at Manifest’s concert, and now, they have blessed their patch up with a new collaboration.

The song is titled ‘Brown Paper Bag’ by Sarkodie with the god MC appearing on it as the featured act. The song sees the top two Ghanaian rappers devoting their lyrics to battle neocolonialism.

The release of the song has already sparked a wild conversation on social media as fans have a lot to say about the collaboration. Hear it in the video below and share your thoughts with us too.