The event took place at the Joburg Theatre on Saturday, August 12
Sefa recognized at Basadi in Music Awards
Afropop, Afrobeats singer, and songwriter Sefa has been recognized at the Basadi in Music Awards over the weekend in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The Basadi in Music Awards is an annual music festival aimed at celebrating female talents in the music space.
The Echoke hitmaker is amongst the many incredible females across the continent nominated for the awards.
The prolific female songstress has over the years grown and now established her career as one of the finest female acts in the business, debuting as one of the top female acts that are finding tremendous success as she continues to display her skills not just in Ghana but throughout the whole industry.
