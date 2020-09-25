The music video which was released on Friday, September 25, after teasing fans on social media for weeks, shows the SM Empire boss and ‘bestie’ Efia Odo on another level of friendship.

They usually get cosy and intimate on occasions but this time, they went a bit further.

In the video which lasts 3:29 minutes, Shatta Wale appears to be having an important business meeting when Efia Odo suddenly bumps into him. Shatta loses his focus – and that is how the entire story unfolds.

They got intimate in several scenes, including one where they kissed in a bath tub and also went naked in bed while getting cosy.

The music video, directed by PKMI, has amassed nearly 100,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Last month, Shatta Wale showered Efia Odo with USD50,000 (equivalent to GHC280,000) as a birthday gift.

They were spotted hanging out at his new office, and during the period Efia Odo was bold to ask Shatta Wale for a birthday present.

“Charles [Shatta Wale], you know my birthday came, and you haven’t given me my birthday money,” Efia said.

Shatta Wale didn’t hesitate to gift her such a huge amount of money as a birthday gift.

Efia was shocked when Shatta Wale handed her the stacks of dollars.

“Is this for me?” obviously shocked Efia said when she received the money. “I’m not giving you this sh*t when the camera goes off.”

Watch the full music video for “Bad Man” below.