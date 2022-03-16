According to Shatta Wale the EP, dubbed CROOSROADS, will be “exclusively” available on Boomplay on Friday, March 18 – two days from today.

In the post was a picture of himself and rapper, Medikal, as Shatta promoted their yet to be released song, Deeper Than Blood (DTB).

After Shatta and Medikal experienced the Ghanaian justice system, there has been a strong bond between the two musicians. When they were released on bail last year, Shatta released a song titled Jail Man.

The song details the plight of incarcerated Ghanaians; the numerous young people who are on remand, the appalling living conditions in our prisons and “promised” to “never forget” the assurances he gave some of his fellow prisoners.

In the song, Shatta Wale entreated the authorities in charge of the country’s justice system to earnestly solve the problems in the prisons. He also implored the general public to fight for better prison conditions, because they will never know where they will end up in the future as life is “strange.”

Music enthusiast are expecting this EP to capture the experiences of Shatta and Medikal in the Ankaful Prison.