‘Dahtor’ has an Amapiano approach and is enhanced by CIC's standout vocals, featuring Davido's DMW artist DREMO. The chorus is vibrant and carries a sense of emotion and groove, showcasing the creative skills of both artists.
ADVERTISEMENT
Singer CIC drops second banging single 'Dahtor'
Afrobeats singer CIC has released his second single of the year titled 'Dahtor'.
Recommended articles
‘Dahtor’ marks a new chapter in his music career following the upcoming release of his album 'Local Champion,' set to be released later this year.
With ‘Dahtor', his progression is evident. The song is available on all digital platforms.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh