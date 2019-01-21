The vocal performer who emerged a few years ago may have been negatively affected by his stage name hence the decision to change his showbiz moniker.

To officially usher his new name, he accompanied the announcement with a new afro-pop influenced highlife record titled “My Baby”.

Produced by one of the most sought after Ghanaian producers, MOG Beatz, the slow-tempo record sees the singer brag about his love for a voluptuous woman and makes many promises.

The song comes with a simple, sing-along chorus and a few verses.

Watch the full music video below and share your views.