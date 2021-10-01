She shared a piece of the video with the caption: “@naterial_uharramusic say make I marry am. Like e go bee?”

Most of the fans in her comment gave her the green light to accept a proposal from Naterial.

The video was directed by Prince Dovlo.

Last week, Naterial, who is the winner of the maiden MTN Hitmaker, lashed out at his former manager and producer Yosef Appiah, popularly known as Quick Action, for squandering his GHC100,000 prize won at the competition.

In 2012, Naterial won the maiden MTN Hitmaker after beating off stiff coemption from three other contestants, Miriam, ATM (Atimbila) and Chiki. He walked home with a GHC100,000 recording contract and a year's promotional package and other souvenirs.

Following his win at the competition, he was tagged the next big thing in Ghana music and promising star, however, his prospects changed after he was handed over to Quick Action to manage him.

Even though he dished out his first hit “Adoley” featuring Samini two years after, poor management nearly ruined his career.

Speaking about his former management, he told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview last week that he has learned his lessons and moved in with new management.

According to Naterial, he could have become one of the current hottest musicians at the moment but Quick Action’s bad management nearly caused his downfall. He said Quick Action squandered his funds and even spent some to purchase a new vehicle without paying pack.

He said Quick Action appeared on radio interviews lying about settling their disputes but the truth about how he mismanaged the prize he received from the reality show hasn’t been discovered by the press.

Reacting to a recent interview granted by Quick Action regarding Naterial’s whereabout, the multi-talented musician stated that the producer should grow up and stop behaving like a child.

“His body is older than his brain,” he told David Mawuli on Pulse Chat on Friday, September 24. “He should grow up and behave like one.”