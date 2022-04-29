‘Songs of Peter’: Fameye’s album pays tribute to highlife, evidence of his growth

But it doesn’t stop there.

Fameye, who is known for his “incredible song writing skills and vocals, coupled with his attention to detail and appreciation for storytelling” tells music lovers “tales about life, struggles, believe, hope, expectations of society and growth,” a trademark of the highlife genre.

The 13-track album, enlisted highlife legend, Ofori Amponsah, Kwesi Arthur, Pure Akan, and “Fameye’s close knit music family made up of Amakye The Rapper, Akodaa Seden and Suzzway.”

“Long-time collaborator and friend, Liquidbeatz, is credited with the production of 12 out of the 13 songs on the album. Peewezle produced one track titled ‘One Day’.”

“The highly anticipated album is exclusively available on Boomplay, Africa’s largest music streaming platforming, following a partnership deal.

“Much to the delight of ardent fans, who have been on the music journey with Fameye from day one, the noticeable recent identity rebrand of the artiste and upgrade of his music direction are but a testament of growth, the central theme on which 'Songs of Peter' is premised.

“Fameye is due on tour following the release. Listen to ‘Songs of Peter’ exclusively on Boomplay now!”

