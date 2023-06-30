ADVERTISEMENT
Sweden-based Ghanaian DJ Mr Mogambo out with ‘Mogambo Anthem’

Evans Effah

Sweden-based Ghanaian Disc Jockey and musician DJ Mr Mogambo has released a brand-new afro jam dubbed ‘Mogambo Anthem’.

DJ Mr Mogambo
The fast-tempo tune that is set to be DJ’s favorite song on the continent features Ebadah.

DJ Mr Mogambo started making music at an early age and sees music as a medium to make people happy.

With a beautiful and creative twist of infusing a talking drum in his music compilations and creative twist of infusing a talking drum in his music compilations.

Listen to the record below:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
