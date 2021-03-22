According to the talented artiste, ‘Don’ is one of his carefully crafted pieces that depicts a self-dependent young man working hard to solve his own problems. “The tittle ‘Don’ because I’m a leader.” he said.

The artist who started music at an early age believes his vocal strength, fashion sense and body composure on stage makes him different from other artists.

He said, “my style of music and its uniqueness when am on the beat is what I will add up to the music scene. I have got a lot of music in the studio currently.”

Bigsam, BigboyDarling and Nkyene are Tida’s personal music engineers. In music, he looks up to Buju Banton and Chronixx. He aspires to have a feature with Stonebwoy due to his influence and his artistic nature “featuring him will also have a great impact in my career.”

Tida's new song ‘DON’ is available on all streaming platforms.