There are other ways to address these situations - E.L on suing artists for sampling

“If any international artist samples my song, I will just reach out to him and ask him the normal things, like does he have provision for compensation or has he made any type of compensation with anyone from my team?”

E.L further explained that he is not interested in suing anyone and believes that there are processes to address such situations.

“But I’m not going to sue anybody; I’m not interested in that. I don’t need to sue anybody, but there are always processes that have to be undertaken to address these situations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he revealed that he was sued four years ago for sampling the song 'Efa wo ho ben.' E.L emphasized that he knows what it feels like to be sued and wouldn't want anyone to go through that experience.

“But I have been sued before, so I know what it feels like, and I don’t want anybody to have to go through that. People sample my songs every time; I don’t enter their inbox.”

“I got sued for ‘Efa wo ho ben,’ and that was four years ago. I was in my corner one day, and I got served. So we went through a whole back-and-forth process, and I had to pay an amount of money,” he added.

He explained that it was a song his producer sampled and sent to him; he did not know where it came from.

“We even dropped the song and shot a video, and we were enjoying the song not knowing I was about to get served.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“First, we tried to beg them to drop the suit, but what they wanted was the money, so we had to pay. They were threatening me with court matters, and I also don’t like court matters, so I quickly had to give them the money they wanted,” he said.