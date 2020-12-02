The film is set many years ago following the Toros Empire and the story of their leader through times of conquest, trials and eventually the fall of the Torus Empire.

In this film, Tiisha is portrayed as a princess who was saved and raised by the Toros Empire and later crowned the Queen destined to bring back balance and power to the Empire.

The short film is now available on Zylofon Music’s YouTube Channel and announces the release of Tiisha’s upcoming single titled “Goddess”; which will be available on all streaming platforms and music stores on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Welcome to the new era. The new ruler of Ghanaian music; Queen Tiisha.

Watch the trailer below.