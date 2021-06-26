RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

VGMA 2021: Regina Van Helvert to host day-2 red carpet

Authors:

David Mawuli

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is about to get a lot more glamorous as news came to us last night that award-winning television presenter and actress, Regina Van Helvert will be the event's signature red carpet as host.

Regina Van Helvert
Regina Van Helvert

Regina is steering this year's red carpet affairs, making it her second conservative time after she rocked headlines with her sterling performance on the red carpet last year.

Recommended articles

"I'm supercharged for Saturday night and I'm going to step out in a special surprise dress just for the fans" Regina told entertainment curator, Kelly Mensah in a Snapchat conversation.

"To all the fans who watch me on GHOne TV and in movies, I say thank you for the support, and to Charter House, I say thanks so much for making me set a red carp record," the spirited actress stressed.

The VGMA red carpet has seen top media and fashion icons blaze the trail on one of music's enchanting nights as many stars walk gallantly to showcase their exceptional sense of style.

Ghana's entertainment industry has witnessed the best of red carpet moments in the past years with pundit pinning their hopes on two top award events that deliver the perfect mark when it comes to the red carpet.

Red Carpet is a pivotal highlight in the careers of media and entertainment personalities and viewers can just expect the best.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children (video)

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face