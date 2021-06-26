VGMA 2021: Regina Van Helvert to host day-2 red carpet

"I'm supercharged for Saturday night and I'm going to step out in a special surprise dress just for the fans" Regina told entertainment curator, Kelly Mensah in a Snapchat conversation.

"To all the fans who watch me on GHOne TV and in movies, I say thank you for the support, and to Charter House, I say thanks so much for making me set a red carp record," the spirited actress stressed.

The VGMA red carpet has seen top media and fashion icons blaze the trail on one of music's enchanting nights as many stars walk gallantly to showcase their exceptional sense of style.

Ghana's entertainment industry has witnessed the best of red carpet moments in the past years with pundit pinning their hopes on two top award events that deliver the perfect mark when it comes to the red carpet.