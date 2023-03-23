ADVERTISEMENT
VGMA is my ex-girlfriend, I'll come back if they want me - Shatta Wale

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has described the relationship between the VGMAs and himself as an affairs between ex-lovers.

Shatta Wale

After the 2-year-old ban placed on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy following their brawl at the 2019 VGMAs was lifted, Shatta has not been a part of the event as he announced he had boycotted the award scheme.

However, Stonebwoy has been receiving nominations for the consequent editions and even won the Reggae Dancehall song of the Year at the 23rd VGMAs after he showed interest in the scheme.

L-R: Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. (MusicInAfrica)
According to Shatta, he will only participate in the awards scheme only if he and the organizers reach a consensus.

VGMA is my ex-girlfriend, anytime they want to come back I am here. I feel because they are the ones organizing this and there should be a nice approach. They should also find someone from the office to come and invite me to come on board and it will be beautiful. We should take this like that…we have to understand that united we stand divided we fall,” he said on Hitz FM.

Shatta Wale emphasizes that he doesn’t regard the scheme as an enemy, and as such, he believes that both parties can create something magical when his proposed steps are considered.

“I don’t have VGMA at heart and I don’t have any enemy there. It’s just that things happen and we move on. We have to understand that united we stand divided we fall,” he said.

