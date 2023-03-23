VGMA is my ex-girlfriend, I'll come back if they want me - Shatta Wale

However, Stonebwoy has been receiving nominations for the consequent editions and even won the Reggae Dancehall song of the Year at the 23rd VGMAs after he showed interest in the scheme.

Pulse Nigeria

According to Shatta, he will only participate in the awards scheme only if he and the organizers reach a consensus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“VGMA is my ex-girlfriend, anytime they want to come back I am here. I feel because they are the ones organizing this and there should be a nice approach. They should also find someone from the office to come and invite me to come on board and it will be beautiful. We should take this like that…we have to understand that united we stand divided we fall,” he said on Hitz FM.

Shatta Wale emphasizes that he doesn’t regard the scheme as an enemy, and as such, he believes that both parties can create something magical when his proposed steps are considered.