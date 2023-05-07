ADVERTISEMENT
VGMA24: Fashion insider into your favorite celebrities' style of the night

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana's biggest music night came alive on Saturday, May 6 at the Grand Arena, here in Accra.

VGMA Red Carpet
VGMA Red Carpet

The night was packed with music lovers, artists, and industry players saw an absolute train of style and fashion with celebrities stepping out in head-turning outfits.

Recommended articles

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has always met with glitz and glamour on the carpets from daring bold looks to elegant gowns and stylish suits.

All the stars pull out the threads to make statements on the red carpet.

With much anticipation and excitement about what some celebrities wore, the carpet was hosted by actor and MC James Gardiner, OAP Chrystal Aryeeh, and ever-stunning radio host AJ Sarpong.

Here is a look into some of your favorite celebrities' styles of the night.

McBrown
McBrown Pulse Ghana
Cecy Twum
Cecy Twum Pulse Ghana
Lady
Lady Pulse Ghana
Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe Pulse Ghana
Black Sherrif
Black Sherrif Pulse Ghana
King Promise
King Promise Pulse Ghana
Medikal
Medikal Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
