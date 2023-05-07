The night was packed with music lovers, artists, and industry players saw an absolute train of style and fashion with celebrities stepping out in head-turning outfits.
ADVERTISEMENT
VGMA24: Fashion insider into your favorite celebrities' style of the night
Ghana's biggest music night came alive on Saturday, May 6 at the Grand Arena, here in Accra.
Recommended articles
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has always met with glitz and glamour on the carpets from daring bold looks to elegant gowns and stylish suits.
All the stars pull out the threads to make statements on the red carpet.
With much anticipation and excitement about what some celebrities wore, the carpet was hosted by actor and MC James Gardiner, OAP Chrystal Aryeeh, and ever-stunning radio host AJ Sarpong.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here is a look into some of your favorite celebrities' styles of the night.
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh