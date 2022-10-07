I had my formal education in Ghana. I love writing and making music in general. I started making music professionally in 2019, prior to that I’d download beats online and write to them just for fun to a point where I even used to write songs for a friend of mine, during that time I was totally convinced that I was going to be a professional songwriter and really wasn’t interested in becoming an artist myself I just wanted to be behind the scenes but then here we are now. If I’m not making music I’m probably watching how to cook dishes on the internet, learning how to play musical instruments, writing down my thoughts or ideas I want to project, and also learning other important things to better my craft.
VONDEE: The next biggest artiste to hit your screens
My name is Michael Vondee Adjatey, stage name VONDEE. Born in Accra Ghana to a family of three and hail from Agomeda in the eastern region of Ghana to the Ga-Adangbe tribe.
I can create music at any time of the day, so far as the mood is right but I mostly like creating at dawn. My inspiration can come from anything at all, I’m inspired to create music through my daily life and things I face as an individual or things I come into contact with generally, I can create a whole song from hearing just one line in someone else’s lyrics or how the beat goes.
Musically I am influenced by whatever my ears deem right, it could be a budding artist or mainstream artist, I also have some favorites I listen to, such as Wizkid and Drake
-I have good writing ability, and a good vocal range and I make relatable music that a good number of people can relate to I also have the ability to make timeless music.
I listen to any type of music, once it sounds good to me I’ll like it, doesn’t really
matter what genre it is whether hip hop, trap, afrobeats, pop, fusion, etc I’d listen to it.
-I’m working on a lot of new music with hopes of some of them making it on my upcoming EP, I’ve got a couple that has made it there so far though
My music-creating process differs actually, sometimes I like to hear the beat play, I feel like somewhat the beat talks to me, so when I hear the right beat I can instantly feel it and know exactly what to put on the beat other days I create the beat melody myself and with the help of my producer friends, we create the beat from scratch. Sometimes I can make a whole song in a few minutes other days it takes quite long hours and even a couple of days.
I’m my own competition.
How I respond to critics is;
Positively or negatively I filter it down to make the best out of it. If I don’t see it making a good impact on me I don’t take it!
-I’m about to take over the world I hope you stick and stay. God engineering!
