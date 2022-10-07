VONDEE: The next biggest artiste to hit your screens

I can create music at any time of the day, so far as the mood is right but I mostly like creating at dawn. My inspiration can come from anything at all, I’m inspired to create music through my daily life and things I face as an individual or things I come into contact with generally, I can create a whole song from hearing just one line in someone else’s lyrics or how the beat goes.

Musically I am influenced by whatever my ears deem right, it could be a budding artist or mainstream artist, I also have some favorites I listen to, such as Wizkid and Drake

-I have good writing ability, and a good vocal range and I make relatable music that a good number of people can relate to I also have the ability to make timeless music.

I listen to any type of music, once it sounds good to me I’ll like it, doesn’t really

matter what genre it is whether hip hop, trap, afrobeats, pop, fusion, etc I’d listen to it.

-I’m working on a lot of new music with hopes of some of them making it on my upcoming EP, I’ve got a couple that has made it there so far though

My music-creating process differs actually, sometimes I like to hear the beat play, I feel like somewhat the beat talks to me, so when I hear the right beat I can instantly feel it and know exactly what to put on the beat other days I create the beat melody myself and with the help of my producer friends, we create the beat from scratch. Sometimes I can make a whole song in a few minutes other days it takes quite long hours and even a couple of days.

I’m my own competition.

How I respond to critics is;

Positively or negatively I filter it down to make the best out of it. If I don’t see it making a good impact on me I don’t take it!

-I’m about to take over the world I hope you stick and stay. God engineering!