Watch Rihanna’s full super bowl performance

The Barbados-born pop singer didn’t hold back one bit during her career-spanning set, playing some of her biggest hits “Umbrella,” “We Found Love,” and “Diamonds” alongside standout features on “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town.”

Making the breathtaking performance even more impressive is the fact she did so while pregnant. A baby bump was visible throughout her performance, and afterwards, a representative for the singer confirmed that she is indeed expecting her second child.

This year’s halftime show marked the fourth produced by Pepsi and Roc Nation since JAY-Z came aboard with a highly publicized partnership with the NFL in 2019. It follows Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s joint performance in 2020, a lavish show from The Weeknd, and last year’s all-star performance led by Dr Dre, who brought out Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and more.