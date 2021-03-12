According to the renowned sound engineer, "music has been improved, as in personal improvements of the artists and their business but the regulators and industry structures have gone backwards".

Fishing out some of the retrogressing structures in the Ghanaian music industry, Da Hammer cited GHAMRO and blamed its current president for not delivering on his promises.

"We haven’t done anything, I remembered we chased Carlos Sakyi out of GHAMRO, Rex Omar even chased him with a machete demanding his money. He even warned Carlos not to play his songs again,” the record producer said.

He added that “we handed GHAMRO to you Rex Omar but he is worse, he couldn’t do anything I don’t want to lie as if he has done something. He hasn’t done anything for GHAMRO I’m still with my words I said he hasn’t done anything".

Da Hammer

According to Da Hammer who has quit making music to sell bread, GHAMRO is "GHAMRO is corrupt just like any other institution just like customs just like anywhere in Ghana here”.

Speaking in an interview with Mr Handsome on Angel 102.9 FM's Entertainment Show, he noted that “there’s no difference between Carlos and Rex they are all the same, at least Rex should have been able to implement the radio log in, for radio stations to monitor and know the amount they should pay which will help the stations not to be cheated on".

He also called on Rex Omar to account for all the money used at GHAMRO, alleging that “they collect the money for everyone whether you are a member or not, so he should account for that money to us he claims the money is there if so then he should make an account for us”.