RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid joins Justin Bieber on stage at Made in America to perform 'Essence'

Authors:

Steve Dede

Wizkid and Bieber performs the remix of 'Essence' for the first time.

Wizkid was a guest performer of Justin Bieber at the Made in America music festival (Twitter/Tidal)
Wizkid was a guest performer of Justin Bieber at the Made in America music festival (Twitter/Tidal)

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid continues his amazing run with a performance at Made in America as a guest artist of Justin Bieber to perform his hit single 'Essence'.

Recommended articles

Wizkid and Bieber recently collaborated on the remix of the record and the two performed it for the first time on stage at the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia.

www.instagram.com

'Essence' has been having an amazing run on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In July, Wizkid became the first Nigerian artist to have a record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when 'Essence' broke into the chart at No. 82.

It rose to No.70 the next week and to No.67 the next.

In August, he cracked the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also became the most Shazamed song in the United States for the week in review.

It's currently on No. 13 on Blllboard 100 and also No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart which means Wizkid has a number one record in the United States of America.

Authors:

Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KiDi goes global as top Bollywood actors jam to 'Touch It' on set (WATCH)

KiDi goes global with Touch It in Bollywood

Black Sherif emerges most-streamed artiste on YouTube in August, beats Sarkodie, others

Black Sherif

Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy, KiDi, others featured in "Exploring Ghana" documentary

Kidi - Revolt Africa

Rocky Dawuni to play in Costa Rica for ‘International Day of People of African Descent’ 2021

Rocky Dawuni