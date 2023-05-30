Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami
Nigerian megastar Wizkid delighted fans in Afronation Miami.
Afronation recently hosted the Miami leg of its world tour and several Afrobeats artists were present to delight fans with Nigerian music.
Platinum-selling artist Wizkid headlined the second day of the 2-day event where he delighted fans with a choice selection of his hit songs.
Wizkid was also joined on stage by BNXN for a performance of their collaboration 'Mood' off his Grammy-nominated 'Made In Lagos' album.
On May 27 - May 28, 2023, African superstars from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and more gathered in Miami for Afronation.
The show was headlined by Burna Boy and Wizkid with supporting performances from Asake, Rema, CKay, Black Sheriff, Dadju, Gyakie, Nissi, Uncle Waffles, Major League DJz, Focalistic, Musa Keyz, and more.
