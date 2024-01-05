Nigerian-Canadian Chef challenges Chef Faila with announcement of 8 days cookathon

Chef Beauty, the founder of Naija Jollof Toronto restaurant in Canada, expressed her determination to surpass the current record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher, who logged an impressive 119 hours and 57 minutes. The Nigerian-Canadian chef aims to bring the prestigious title back to Africa.

In a post on her Instagram page,, Chef Beauty stated, "It is your Chef Beauty, and I am here with some exciting news. From January 10 to the 18th, I will be cooking for 8 days straight, aiming for a Guinness World Record. I want everyone—Canadians, Africans, Nigerians—to join me in bringing the trophy back to our motherland, the Queen's land."

The cook-a-thon is set to kick off at midnight on January 10 at 295a Queen St E Unit 38B in Brampton, ON. Chef Beauty extended an open invitation to everyone willing to participate in this culinary extravaganza.