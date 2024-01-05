Ghana's Chef Faila, is currently in the midst of a five-day cook-a-thon which started on January 1 and is set to end on January 5. However, Chef Beauty's announcement has added a new dimension to the competition, suggesting that Chef Faila might need to extend her culinary feat.
Nigerian-Canadian Chef challenges Chef Faila with announcement of 8 days cookathon
Nigerian-born Chef Beauty Obasuyi, currently based in Canada, has announced an ambitious Guinness World Record (GWR) cooking marathon spanning eight days. Scheduled from January 10 to January 18, Chef Beauty aims to break existing records and reclaim the title for Africa.
Chef Beauty, the founder of Naija Jollof Toronto restaurant in Canada, expressed her determination to surpass the current record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher, who logged an impressive 119 hours and 57 minutes. The Nigerian-Canadian chef aims to bring the prestigious title back to Africa.
In a post on her Instagram page,, Chef Beauty stated, "It is your Chef Beauty, and I am here with some exciting news. From January 10 to the 18th, I will be cooking for 8 days straight, aiming for a Guinness World Record. I want everyone—Canadians, Africans, Nigerians—to join me in bringing the trophy back to our motherland, the Queen's land."
The cook-a-thon is set to kick off at midnight on January 10 at 295a Queen St E Unit 38B in Brampton, ON. Chef Beauty extended an open invitation to everyone willing to participate in this culinary extravaganza.
It's a challenge to the culinary world as Chef Beauty aims to surpass the record previously held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, who was recently dethroned by Alan Fisher. The Guinness World Records officially confirmed the change, recognizing Fisher as the new individual cooking marathon record holder.
