Nogokpo elder replies Nana Agradaa dare; says 'as for Agradaa, we don’t recognize her'

Amidst the brewing impasse between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, and the Nogokpo township, the fetish priestess turned an Evangelist waded into the conversation by calling bluff the shrine and its prowess.
Nana Agradaa has dared the traditionalists of Nogokpo to cross her path but her utterances have been trashed by one of the elders of the Volta Region town.
Evangelist Mama Pat in a viral video challenged the potency of the Nogopko gods and its customs, whiles announcing her intention to demolish them.
“Yesterday I heard on the news that they were coming for Agyin Asare, and I said, why didn’t they bring it my way? They would have known the difference. Where we find loose clothing, we can easily tear it. Why don’t they bring it my way? We will show them that we are the masters of the greatest.
“I am saying, if they like, they should bring their schemes my way. We have stood in this room to say there is no power in gods and mentioned names like Nogokpo, Antoa Nyamaa, Ayanta, and Kwaku Firi. Bring your attention to Heaven Way, Champion. I will record myself breaking down the gods so they know there is power in God that works,” Nana Agradaa said during a sermon at her church.
Reacting to the comment during an interview with AngelFM, Nufialaga Mawufemor burst into laughter and said “as for Agradaa, we don’t recognize her words. She is no longer relevant in the market. She has faded away from the system long ago. So let’s put her aside.”
He asked that the attention should not be shifted from the main issue whilst moving on to talk about their fracas with Archbishop Agyinasare.
