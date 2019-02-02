The students Representative Council (SRC) of Wisconsin University has denied claims by Kenyan born Ghanaian model, Pamela Odame Watara, that she is a student of the Accra-based University.

Pamela, famously known for her huge breast size, had said on Accra-based Peace FM that she is a student of Wisconsin University.

She claimed that she is a level 200 marketing student at the university.

However, speaking Saturday on Peace FM's Entertainment Review Show, the SRC president of the university, Bridget Bonnie, said her checks show Pamela is not a student of the school.

She wondered why Pamela will lie that she is a student of the university when she is not.

Born to a Kenyan father and a Ghanaian mother, 22 year old Pamela came to limelight after joining the photo sharing platform Instagram, where she now has over 45,000 followers.

Ever since, she has generated quite a storm online.

This has seen her getting video vixen jobs and appearing in videos of super stars like Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker’s “What Love Can Do” remix video featuring Sarkodie and KiDi, “Edey Pain Dem” by Coded of 4×4 and many more.