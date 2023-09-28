Ruth Adjei nominated as female artist, vocalist of the year at Praise Achievement Awards

She will compete as Female Artist of the Year with Diana Hamilton, Empress Gifty, Obaapa Christy, Celestine Donkor, Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, and Piesie Esther.

In the female vocalist of the year category, Ruth Adjei will compete with Diana Hamilton, Empress Gifty, Obaapa Christy, Celestine Donkor, Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Piesie Esther, Enuonyam, Queendalyn, Efe Grace, and Jayana.

Ruth Adjei is set to present the 6th edition of the Liquid Prayers event, slated for October 29, 2023.

The event features a number of sensational contemporary artists, including Uncle Ato, Philipa Baafi, and Edwin Dadson.

Other artists billed to minister are Celestine Donkor, Braa Kwaku, Ps Quesi Kyei Boateng, Nene Ofoe, Achiaa Music, and many more.

This year's edition of Liquid Prayers themed 'His Might' (Job 26) comes off October 31, 2023, at the PIWC Westhill by 4 pm and is free for all.

The versatile and energetic minstrel whose ministration at women in worship concerts has taken over the airwaves is behind songs like Oshidaa, Wo Yɛ Nyame, Liquid Prayers, No Harm, Wo Yɛ Kronkron, Fa me Yɛ, Mɛ bo, Ma me nye de wo etc.