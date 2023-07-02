Black Rasta speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night expressed his disappointment in the artiste's response to the allegations revealed in the latter's memoir.
Sarkodie should be striped off all his ambassadorial deals and his music banned for disrespecting womanhood - Blakk Rasta
OAP and Reggae/Kuchoko artiste Black Rasta has condemned artiste Sarkodies' response to actress Yvonne Nelson amidst the brouhaha after her released Tell it all, 'I am not Yvonne Nelson'
In his submission, he believes, the artiste's way of addressing the issue was unpleasant and lacked maturity.
"This is a woman who has gone through hell, I expected the corporate Sarkodie to be more intelligent in his response. His words were wrong, 'You're for the street', so he slept with a street girl. that was very immature of him.
"You don't look down on people like that, I wish Yvonne would have filtered some names but Sarkodie's response was unintelligent.
"If I had my way, I would stripe Sarkodie off all his ambassadorial deals, ban his music for his disrespect for womanhood"
