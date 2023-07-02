ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Sarkodie should be striped off all his ambassadorial deals and his music banned for disrespecting womanhood - Blakk Rasta

Reymond Awusei Johnson

OAP and Reggae/Kuchoko artiste Black Rasta has condemned artiste Sarkodies' response to actress Yvonne Nelson amidst the brouhaha after her released Tell it all, 'I am not Yvonne Nelson'

Black Rasta
Black Rasta

Black Rasta speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night expressed his disappointment in the artiste's response to the allegations revealed in the latter's memoir.

Recommended articles

In his submission, he believes, the artiste's way of addressing the issue was unpleasant and lacked maturity.

"This is a woman who has gone through hell, I expected the corporate Sarkodie to be more intelligent in his response. His words were wrong, 'You're for the street', so he slept with a street girl. that was very immature of him.

"You don't look down on people like that, I wish Yvonne would have filtered some names but Sarkodie's response was unintelligent.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If I had my way, I would stripe Sarkodie off all his ambassadorial deals, ban his music for his disrespect for womanhood"

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwaku Manu

Parents withdrew their wards from my school after I took my children to USA - Kwaku Manu

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie replies Yvonne Nelson in new 'Try Me' song, calls her out for lying in her book

Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs

#MeToo: I also got pregnant for Sark - Yvonne Nelson shares revelation from another lady

Afia Schwarzenegger, Tonto Dikeh and Yvonne Nelson

Afia Schwarzenegger, bestie Tonto have a good laugh after Sarkodie's 'Try Me'