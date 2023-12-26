Shatta Wale, Kuame Eugene, and stellar lineup join the support train at Afua Asantewaa's Sing-a-thon Marathon

Known for his energetic performances and controversial presence, Shatta Wale has thrown his weight behind Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record attempt. The dancehall king has not only been present at the sing-a-thon but has actively participated, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere and adding his unique flair to the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Shatta Wale and Kuame Eugene, other stars from the Ghanaian music scene have graced the sing-a-thon stage, creating an atmosphere of unity and a shared purpose

Afua Asantewaa, with her unwavering determination, embarked on a remarkable journey to set a Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon. The marathon, starting on December 24th and concluding on December 27th, 2023, has garnered widespread attention and drawn the support of not only music enthusiasts but also industry heavyweights.

The sing-a-thon marathon has not only been a musical spectacle but also an opportunity for community engagement and the involvement of renowned artists has drawn attention to the importance of supporting fellow talents and contributing to the growth of the entertainment industry.