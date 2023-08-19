According to a report, Jayne died on Friday, August 18, 2023.
Veteran actress Jayne Buckman passes
Veteran actress and editor at Graphic Showbiz Jayne Buckman has reportedly passed at age 49
Even though the cause of death hasn’t been revealed, Jayne 49, was reported to have suffered a short illness.
Having served in various capacities in the creative industry for about two decades and Graphic Showbiz’s Jayne Buckman-Owoo was honored for Excellence in Leadership in the Creative Arts sector and was given a citation.
