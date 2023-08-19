ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran actress Jayne Buckman passes

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Veteran actress and editor at Graphic Showbiz Jayne Buckman has reportedly passed at age 49

According to a report, Jayne died on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Even though the cause of death hasn’t been revealed, Jayne 49, was reported to have suffered a short illness.

Having served in various capacities in the creative industry for about two decades and Graphic Showbiz’s Jayne Buckman-Owoo was honored for Excellence in Leadership in the Creative Arts sector and was given a citation.

