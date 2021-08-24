Watch MAYORKUN’S dreamy visual for new single “LET ME KNOW"

Let Me Know is Mayorkun’s first music instalment for the year 2021 and the music video premiere is toeing the line from the single launch on Friday when it went live on digital stores. The visual encapsulates the track’s energy, with Mayorkun and his partner enjoying the stunning sights of Cappadocia, Turkey in a very dreamy experience as directed by Sam Kirk & Omar.
Afropop superstar and Geng leader, Mayorkun reveals the visual to his new and trending music single, “Let Me Know.” [Watch HERE.]
Let Me Know will feature on Mayorkun’s forthcoming sophomore album, out later this year, a follow-up to acclaimed 2018 debut LP, The Mayor of Lagos.
