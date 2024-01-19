ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

'YOLO' and 'Things we do for love' star Vincent McCauley passes on

Gideon Nicholas Day

The Ghanaian entertainment industry is in mourning as distinguished actor Vincent McCauley, famed for his unforgettable roles in television series like "Things We Do For Love" and "YOLO," has sadly departed.

Vincent Mccauley
Vincent Mccauley

Mr. McCauley, whose demise occurred on Thursday evening, leaves behind a legacy of stellar performances that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans. The circumstances surrounding his passing remain undisclosed at this time.

Recommended articles

Vincent McCauley's cinematic contributions were extensive, gracing the screens with his talent in productions such as "YOLO," "Games People Play," "Fortune Island," "Office Palava," "Living With Trisha: House of Secrets," and "The Idiot and I."

Vincent McCauley is survived by his wife, with whom he married in 2017.

The Ghanaian entertainment community mourns the loss of this luminary, and fans reflect on McCauley's profound impact on the nation's movie industry.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patrick Amenuvor: Ghanaian man who started stand-a-thon sadly quits after few hours

Patrick Amenuvor: Ghanaian man who started stand-a-thon sadly quits after few hours

Akon amazed by Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon as they meet in Ivory Coast (VIDEO)

Akon amazed by Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon as they meet in Ivory Coast (VIDEO)

Rev Obinim in tears as he admits fight with Kennedy Agyapong collapsed his church

Obofour and I have lost our relevance - Obinim cries over decline in membership (VIDEO)

Berla Mundi drops exclusive photos from her wedding as she introduces her husband

Berla Mundi drops exclusive photos from her wedding as she introduces her husband