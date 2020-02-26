A disagreement over who should be the Chief of Kumasi Abattoir has resulted in twelve persons sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Reports say two factions at Kumasi Abattoir clashed over the election of a Chief Abattoir and it took the intervention of both police and military deployment at the Kaase butchers yard, near the Kumasi Abattoir to stop the violence from further escalating on Tuesday morning.

A long-standing misunderstanding over who leads butchers in Kumasi has persisted after the death of Alhaji Tanko.

A new Chief Butcher who was installed four months ago visited the slaughterhouse for the first time but his opponents will not receive him, resulting in missiles attack on him and his entourage, Adomonline.com reports.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is reported to have invited Alhaji Bature and Chief Security, as well as Administrator of the Kumasi Abattoir, believed to be connected to the violence to assist in investigations.

Police and military personnel of the Operation Calm Life Team are reportedly on surveillance at the scene to prevent any further clashes.

The seven who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged on Tuesday from the KNUST Hospital and Atonsu Agogo Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the leadership of both feuding factions have been charged for disturbing public peace at a public place but they have been granted bail and will be processed for court.

The Ashanti Regional Security Council has reportedly instructed that no one should hold himself as a chief of the abattoir, and a committee has been set up to look into the matter.

