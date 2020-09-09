The youngster identified only as Queen was subjected to the cruel treatment at Eket in Nigeria’s Akwa Ibom state in 2017.

On Tuesday, Danish humanitarian worker, Anja Ringgren Loven whose organization called 'Land of Hope' came to the rescue of the little girl celebrated three years since she and her team rescued her.

According to Anja Ringgren Loven , although the scars on the victim’s body will never go away, the young girl has undergone tremendous personal development and recovery after struggling with low self-esteem, sadness and physical pain.

3-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and set ablaze has transformed

She shared before and after photos of the victim and urged the public to support her organization to continue taking care of victims in their custody.

Read Anja Ringgren Loven’s post below:

“On the 8 of August 2018, I shared the story of Queen. At that time she had been with us for 1 year,” she wrote.

“So today Queen has been with us for exactly 3 years. Queen’s story is very horrible. David Emmanuel Umem and our team rescued her just before she was burned to death. Queen was very terrified and weak when she came to Land of Hope after several treatments at the hospital. 70% of her body was burned and she was in so much pain

“The scars on her body will never go away. It´s a constant reminder of the attack.

And it has not been easy for Queen to overcome her challenges and regain her strength. After her rescue, she isolated herself in her room and struggled with social and communication problems.

“Queen had trouble connecting with the other children at Land of Hope, making friends and understanding what was expected of her in social situations. All as a result of her being attacked and abused.

“But as most of you already know, at Land of Hope we have the best team in the world, led by Nsidibe Orok our Director of Child Development. Once Queen came under the wings of Orok and all our teachers, medical staff and social carers, Queen embarked on a tremendous personal development.

“3 years ago, Queen had very low self-esteem and increased sadness. She was often irritable and acted out. She had no motivation and was not very social. Today it is the total opposite! Queen loves to go to school and she is very social. She will come to me many times a day and just talk talk talk

“Queen is now a very strong young woman and on the football field, it is not easy to dribble past her. She has so much determination to be the best and she smiles all the time. She has totally regained her strength and on this new picture of Queen her self-esteem just oozes out of her

“Not only do we have the best team in the world, but we also have the best supporters in the world Without YOU we will not be able to rescue children and to save lives. For ONLY 14 Euro a year you can become a member of Land of Hope and support Queen and the rest of our 75 children at Land of Hope and give them all a better future.”