The couple, James K. Andorful, 96, and Margaret Manuel, 93, tied the knot after over 50 years of cohabitation, which has produced nine children.

Donning white apparels Mr and Mrs Andorful exchanged their marital vows before the alter ceremoniously officiated by the Dansoman District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Rev. James Oko Barnor.

Preaching on the topic, ‘unless they understand each other’ from Amos 3:3, Rev Oko Barnor said: “If two couples can live under one roof for 50 years in a relationship, it means they understood each other.”

He bemoaned the increase in divorce in recent times in Ghana and a phenomenon he blamed largely due to the discontentment of couples. He said marriages in times past survived because couples were content with the little things they had and understood each other regardless of the circumstances.

He, therefore, advised particularly the youth to desist from comparing their marriages to others and rather appreciate what God has blessed them with to sustain their marriages.

Source: Starfm.com.gh