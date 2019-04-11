Bees attack and kill senior customs officer while on duty

A senior officer of the Nigeria Customs Service has reportedly died after being attacked by a swam of bees on Tuesday.

Gistreel.com reported the Nigeria Customs Service as saying in a statement that Abba Abubakar was operating at the Seme customs command, along Ashipa axis of Badagry in Lagos when the incident happened.

The deceased has reportedly been buried swiftly in accordance with Islamic doctrines

“With sadness and deep sorrow, the Seme Area Command announces the death of our colleague CSC Abba, A.

“The sad event occurred yesterday due to an attack by a swarm of bees around Ashipa axis, Lagos- Badagry Express way.

“We pray that Allah (SWT) shower His mercy and grant him the highest level of Jannah, and give his family the patience and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Aameen.”

Mr Abdullahi described the deceased as an astute officer who discharged his duties diligently.

“He has never failed to report at his duty post daily. We regret to lose such a gallant officer,” Saidu Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the Seme customs command, said in the statement on Wednesday.

It is far from clear where the bees came from, and whether the officer or any other person around him had done anything to trigger their wrath.