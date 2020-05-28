A video has emerged online which shows a group of horses wearing face masks as their riders equally do the same, all in a bid to avoid being infected by the virus.

Bystanders at Oslo in Nigeria’s Lagos state who could not believe the development are seen giggling while others film the mask-wearing horses.

The masks have been sewn to cover the entire nose and mouth of the horses as the owners who rode on wore similar ones.

READ ALSO: Di Asa contestant allegedly dies of breast-related condition shortly after flaunting them online

Some passersby, who witnessed the odd scene, stood momentarily to allow the ‘super’ horses march pass.

Watch the video below and take a cue: