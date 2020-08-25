According to reports, the convict named only as Sumaila cursed that the judge that he would be sacked one day, and about a year later, he indeed found himself in the corruption scandal which saw many of them sacked, with some of them going home empty-handed after spending several years of their life serving the state.

According to Sumaila, said he had protested his conviction in court after the judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

The said judge then got furious and increase the jail term from five to seven years.

He told Crime Check TV that while protesting, he cursed the judge in his face that he would be sacked one day.

Crime Check TV, which posted the information on its Facebook page, said strangely, the judge was sacked after one of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ expose’.

The identity of the judge in question has not been disclosed but the fact remains that Mr Anas’ expose’ has seen the sacking of judges in recent times.

Below is the full post:

After strongly protesting his innocence in court, Sumaila could not believe it when he was sentenced to five years in prison in hard labour.

He cursed the judge and was given two years additional sentence. Sumaila was wrong in insulting the judge but was it necessary for the judge to have added two more years to Sumaila’s sentence?

In cursing the judge, Sumaila said the judge will be sacked one day. Strangely, he got sacked in the Anas expose’. Will you call it a coincidence or a reflection of Sumaila’s curse?