Court jails 3 armed robbers 135 years for stealing GH¢320 and 4 mobile phones

The convicts robbed their victims on their way from the market after subjecting them to severe beatings at Subrisu, a village near Duayaw Nkwanta.

The court found Ibrahim Musah, 23, Tahiru Mumen, 18, and Bella Musah Jalo, 22 guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit crime contrary to section 23(1) of the Criminal offenses Act 1960(Act 29) and robbery, the report said.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Mohammed Adnan told the court that, on June 27, 2021, at about 7:00 pm, the accused persons with five other accomplices now at large wore masks, while armed with cutlass and wood affixed with a spray pipe that resembles a gun.

They mounted a barricade on a section of Adrobaa Subriso road with firewood and subjected the victims to severe beatings and robbed them of their mobile phones and a total sum of GH¢320.00.

The Police patrol team got wind of the robbery and moved in swiftly but the accused persons on seeing the Police fled into the bush.

The Police combed the area but could not find the accused persons but retrieved a blue long sleeves shin, black and white torn shirt at the scene.

On July 3, 2021, police gathered the intelligence and went to the residence of the accused persons at Adrobaa where the remaining portion of the torn black and white shirt was discovered.

Accused persons were overpowered and arrested and during interrogation, they admitted the offense and led Police to a nearby bush to retrieve four mobile phones they robbed from the complainants.

A thorough search conducted revealed two cutlasses and a wood affixed with a spray pipe that resembles a gun and was used for the act.

However, Police could not retrieve any money as accused persons claimed they have shared it amongst themselves and have since squandered it.