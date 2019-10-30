The Archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has triggered controversy after he suggested to the government of Uganda to deduct tithe from salaries of workers.

According to Lwanga, the reluctance of Christians to pay their tithes lately is having a huge toll on churches as they cannot undertake certain necessary projects.

The Catholic Archbishop made the request to the Ugandan government during a mass.

“Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church,” Lwanga said.

“Give me your support as I front this proposal because it is good for us. Aren’t you tired of putting money in the baskets all the time?” he asked his congregants.

The man of God cited Germany as an example where government deducts 8-9 per cent church tax (Kirchensteuer) from annual earnings of workers who are registered as Catholics, Protestants or Jews.

“I was told Germans made agreements with their government to deduct monthly tithe from their salaries and forward it to the church and this money they use to build and renovate their churches,” Lwanga added.

His suggestion comes at a time some men of God are gradually reversing from coercing their congregation to pay tithes against their will.